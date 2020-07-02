COVID-19: MWR facility and program updates

The following services are open:

• Army Community Service (ACS)—Call ACS at 845-938-4621.

• Automotive Center—It is open for “Self-Help” patrons and “Fleet Services” only. For complete details, visit https://westpoint.armymwr.com/programs/automotive-center.

• CYS Parent Central Services—The CYS Parent Central Services is open by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 845-938-4458/0939/3969 between the hours of 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

• Dog Parks—Please limit groups and cleanup after yourself.

• MWR Fitness Center—It is now open for active duty only. For complete listing of hours of operation and applicable rules, visit https://westpoint.armymwr.com/programs/mwr-fitness-center.

• Lake Frederick Recreation Area—It remains open for fishing and passive recreation, but now also open for cabin rentals.

• West Point Bowling Center— Lanes are now open (pay per hour), but currently available by reservation only. To make reservations, call 845-938-2140. In addition, it is open 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday for food delivery and pick up.

• Round Pond Recreation Area—Permitted fishing and passive recreation only, but now is also open for Self Contained RV Camping Only. No camping or picnicking allowed. For West Point fishing permits, create an online account at https://westpoint.isportsman.net.

• Outdoor Recreation (ODR) equipment checkout/rental: Call for more information or make an appointment at 845-938-0123.

• Leisure Travel Services—It is now open by appointment only. Call 845-938-3601.

• Morgan Farm—It remains open for pet grooming and pet kenneling, but now is also open for horseback riding lessons and horse boarding. For details, call 845-938-3926.

• Stony Child Development Center and School-Age Center—In addition to being open for key and essential customers, effective Monday, it is also open for currently enrolled single and dual military. Effective July 20, it will be open for currently enrolled military with working spouse. For details, call 845-938-4798.

• West Point Golf Course—It is open for play, to include the driving range. No clinics, lessons or events for the season. A full menu is now available for indoor dining (six per table) and outdoor dining (three per table) and Grab-N-Go is available. For tee times and applicable rules, visit https://westpoint.armymwr.com/programs/golf-course.

• West Point Club—Now open from 10:30 a.m.–2 p.m. Monday-Friday for lunch at 50% capacity. The Bistro 603 is Grab-N-Go from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday-Friday and Dinner To Go should be ordered by 2 p.m. for pickup between 4–5:30 p.m. (no delivery).

• AAFES Exchange Barbershop—Open by appointment only for active duty service members.

The following services are closed or canceled (until further notice):

• Arts & Crafts—Classes are canceled. Virtual classes are available via the Arts & Crafts Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/westpointartsandcrafts.

• BOSS.

• CYS—All programs closed except for those programs openb above. All Youth Sports and Instructional programs for the Spring season are canceled. CYS staff is currently refunding/giving household credits in accordance with IMCOM guidance. SAC Summer Camp canceled through Friday. Re-assessment decision will be made Monday for remainder of summer.

• Intramural Sports.

• Outdoor Recreation—All tent camping remains canceled until further notice.

• Recreational Swimming

◦ Season opening postponed until further notice. This includes Long Pond Swim Area, Round Pond Swim Area, Lake Frederick Swim Area, and Crandall Pool inside Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center.

• Tronsrue Marksmanship Center—Closed, all classes are canceled.

Please check the MWR facebook page for updates as things progress at https://www.facebook.com/westpointfmwr.