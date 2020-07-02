Hold on to your hats … Hurricane season is almost here

Submitted by Tom Slater Ready West Point Coordinator, DPTMS

Forecasters at all the major weather centers—including the Old Farmer’s Almanac—are predicting an above average 2020 Atlantic hurricane season with 13-16 named storms, including five hurricanes. Courtesy Photo Forecasters at all the major weather centers—including the Old Farmer’s Almanac—are predicting an above average 2020 Atlantic hurricane season with 13-16 named storms, including five hurricanes. Courtesy Photo

Hurricane season has arrived. With the 2019 season’s Andrea, Barry and Dorian still fresh on the minds of many, the question is: What will 2020 bring? Like dark clouds on the distant horizon, forecasters at all the major weather centers—including the Old Farmer’s Almanac—are predicting an above average 2020 Atlantic hurricane season with 13-16 named storms, including five hurricanes, with three of them expected to be major: a Category 3 or higher. A typical year, based on weather records that go back to 1950, has 12 tropical storms, of which six are hurricanes. What will the “big one” be named—Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard or one of the other 16 storm names for 2020?

Last year, for the season that ran from June 1 to Nov. 30, it was the fourth in a consecutive series of above-average and damaging Atlantic hurricane seasons, featuring 18 named storms, including six hurricanes, of which three were major (Category 3, 4, or 5), which caused a total of over $50.2 billion in damages.

The only other period on record that produced four consecutive above-normal seasons was 1998-2001.

Also last year, five tropical cyclones formed in the Gulf of Mexico, which ties a record with 2003 and 1957 for the most storms to form in that region. Of those, three—Barry, Imelda and Nestor—made landfall in the U.S.

“The big lesson from hurricanes and other natural disasters is that we have to be thinking about the unexpected because as we so often learn, the unexpected happens. It takes only one big storm to make landfall to make it a bad season for the east coast.” George Gilbert, West Point Emergency manager, said. “Hurricane season brings for many a grim reminder of the importance of preparedness, our only defense against nature’s unpredictability.

“As we saw firsthand with Sandy, it’s important to remember that tropical storm and hurricane impacts are not limited to the coastline,” he added. “Strong winds, torrential rains, flooding and tornadoes often threaten inland areas far from where the storm first makes landfall.”

History teaches that a lack of hurricane awareness and preparation are common threads among all major hurricane disasters. By knowing what actions you should take, you can reduce the effects of a hurricane on yourself, your family and your property.

The predictions for this year, coupled with the memory of Sandy in 2012 and last year’s major storms should provide the incentive for members of the West Point community to be ready for the next big storm, and that includes preparing pets as well.

Preparedness today can make a big difference down the line, so update your family emergency plan and make sure your emergency kit is stocked. Learn more about how you can prepare for hurricane season at www.ready.gov/hurricanes.