KACH Pharamacy Curbside Pick-up

By Robert K. Lanier Public Affairs Officer, Keller Army Community Hospital

The Keller Army Community Hospital will continue to provide beneficiaries with ‘in-car’ pharmacy dispensing.

This service is available during the pharmacy hours, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

This program allows Keller free up space in our waiting rooms. In doing so, we can maintain social distancing and reduce the possibility of in-hospital COVID-19 transmission

Beneficiaries will need to call the pharmacy to ensure we have your medications filled prior to coming to the pharmacy.

Refill prescriptions can still be called into the refill line for pick up after two business days.

When you arrive at the pharmacy, pull in to one of the numbered pharmacy parking spaces and call the pharmacy for a hospital representative to bring your medications to your car.

This service is available for all beneficiaries and is the preferred medication dispensing method.

The pharmacy inside the hospital is still open and serving patients who have been seen in the hospital that day.

Any patients who are under a restriction of movement (self-quarantine or self-isolation) should not leave their quarantine/isolation area.

In Brief:

• Prior to arriving at the pharmacy, call 845-938-2271/6199/3812 so we can start process your medication prior to your arrival at the KACH Pharmacy. We will coordinate a time for you to come pick up your medication within about two hours.

• When you arrive at the pharmacy, pull in to one of the numbered pharmacy parking spaces, and call the pharmacy again at 845-938-2271/6199/3812 to have a hospital representative bring out your medications out to you.

Additional information:

• If you have hardcopy (paper) prescriptions, let us know when you arrive and we will come collect them.

• If you are picking up controlled substances, please bring your own pen to use when signing for your medications.

We thank you and appreciate your patience as team West Point continues to provide an environment of safe and patient-centered health care.