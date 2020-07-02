Portland Timbers sign Zac McGraw

Photo Courtesy of the Portland Timbers

Former Army West Point men’s soccer standout defender Zac McGraw was signed by the Portland Timbers to a first-team contract, the team announced on June 22. McGraw made history back in January after he became the first cadet in program history to be selected in the MLS SuperDraft. The Torrance, Calif., native will be the first active MLS player from any of the nation’s service academies since Navy graduate Joseph Greenspan spent the 2015-17 seasons in the league with the Colorado Rapids and then Minnesota United. During his time at West Point, McGraw made a name for himself as a two-year team captain on the back line. He appeared in 68 matches while making 66 starts and recorded 11 career points on one goal and nine assists. His efforts on the defensive end also helped the Black Knights post 21 shutouts. McGraw was recognized numerous times throughout his four-year career as he was named a two-time Preseason MAC Hermann Trophy Watchlist player, a three-time United Soccer Coaches All-Region performer, a four-time All-Patriot League standout and a one-time Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year.