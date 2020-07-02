Three members of Army Executive Staff appointed to NCAA Committee posts

By Army Athletic Communications

The NCAA announced June 22 that Army West Point Director of Athletics Mike Buddie, Senior Associate AD/SWA Kristine Fowler and Senior Associate AD/Internal Operations Brad Brown have been appointed as NCAA Committee members. Photos by Army Athletic Communications The NCAA announced June 22 that Army West Point Director of Athletics Mike Buddie, Senior Associate AD/SWA Kristine Fowler and Senior Associate AD/Internal Operations Brad Brown have been appointed as NCAA Committee members. Photos by Army Athletic Communications

The NCAA announced June 22 that Army West Point Director of Athletics Mike Buddie, Senior Associate AD/SWA Kristine Fowler and Senior Associate AD/Internal Operations Brad Brown have been appointed as NCAA Committee members.

Each will serve as individual sport committee members, with Buddie joining the Division I Baseball Committee, Fowler joining the Division I Women’s Basketball Oversight Advancement Committee and Brown being reappointed to the NCAA Gymnastics Committee.

In addition, Brown will serve as the NCAA Gymnastics Committee Chair for the 2020-21 season.

The NCAA is a membership-driven association and is governed by more than 150 committees with almost 1,500 committee members from NCAA institutions and conferences. Association-wide committees are comprised of individuals from all three divisions and consider issues that affect the NCAA across all divisions.

In addition, each division has a committee structure in place that addresses issues from a divisional perspective. The respective committees serve as a governing body for rules and championships for each sport. The members will serve as members through the summer of 2024.

Buddie will serve as one of 10 members in the Division I Baseball committee. Each of the five baseball regions (East, South, Midwest, Southeast and West) are represented with one member and five members are selected at large.

The group will review plans and issues within the frame of Division I Baseball before forwarding proposals to the NCAA Division I Oversight Committee.

As a member of the Women’s Basketball Oversight Advancement Committee, Fowler joins a group tasked with developing plans to grow the game of basketball through student-athlete experience, ticket sales and strategy, budget and revenue generation, marketing, attendance, TV ratings, fan experience and site selection.

As NCAA Men’s Division I Gymnastics Chair, Brown will be tasked with leading the NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Committee’s efforts, which includes, but is not limited to, oversight and applicable reform of the sport’s rules and championships.

The committee’s goal is to sustain and advance the NCAA’s mission, traditions, values and reputation, specifically as it relates to the sport of Men’s Gymnastics and to align the NCAA’s efforts with applicable supporting bodies, to include the Collegiate Gymnastics Association.

Brown will serve as Chair for one calendar year beginning Aug. 31 and will remain as a member of the committee until 2024.