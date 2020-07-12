KACH ‘Returns to Readiness’

By Robert K. Lanier Public Affairs Officer, Keller Army Community Hospital

Keller Army Community Hospital continues to reopen its services in order to provide more robust “outpatient” and “specialty” services to its beneficiaries.

On a weekly basis, KACH is validating its processes to make sure it can provide the highest quality of care in a safe environment.

In late June, KACH began seeing active duty Soldiers and cadets for non-urgent readiness care. Moving forward, each week it will reassess its ability to open for greater elective face-to-face appointments for all beneficiary categories and anticipate that it will be able to meet all its beneficiaries’ needs shortly.

During this period, KACH will continue to provide urgent care and emergency care.

Additionally, it will continue to offer its beneficiaries telephonic and virtual appointments to meet routine care needs and provide concierge services such as its in-car pharmacy dispensing program.

KACH Immunizations Clinic to schedule appointments

Keller Army Community Hospital will resume scheduling immunization appointments.

In an effort to accommodate our population needing vaccines while maintaining the safety of all of our beneficiaries, appointments will be scheduled for:

1. Any healthy beneficiary 11 years or older (parent must call to make appointment).

2. Any active duty servicemember who needs updated immunizations for MEDPROS.

3. Any travel related vaccines after an appointment with one of our providers has taken place.

To schedule an appointment, call the KACH Appointment Center at 845-938-7992.