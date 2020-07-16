2020 Army West Point football schedule subject to change

By Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Athletic Association is not currently announcing any direct changes to the 2020 football schedule but recognizes that adjustments will need to be made in order to fill the previously scheduled matchup with Princeton on Oct. 10. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Athletic Association recognizes the impact of the Ivy and Patriot Leagues’ announcements that they will not participate in intercollegiate competitions this fall.

“We are saddened to lose the opportunity to compete against Princeton (and Bucknell) this year, but we understand they did not arrive at this decision easily,” said Mike Buddie, Director of Athletics, Army West Point.

AWPAA is not currently announcing any direct changes to the 2020 football schedule but recognizes that adjustments will need to be made in order to fill the previously scheduled matchups with Bucknell and Princeton on Sept. 4 and Oct. 10, respectively.

Over the past few months, Army Athletics has been building a contingency plans in an effort to help adapt to the everchanging pandemic. During these unprecedented times, all decisions will continue to require constant monitoring and maximum flexibility while searching for creative solutions to achieve this goal.

The U.S. Military Academy Corps of Cadets is currently returning to the academy for military summer training and the fall semester.

The national college sports landscape is continuously changing, and Army West Point will continue to make decisions in the best interest of our cadet-athletes. The priority of Army West Point continues to be the health and safety of their cadet-athletes, staff, coaches and loyal fan base.

“Similarly, our decision to compete this fall is inextricably linked to the mission of the Academy to support the 47-month cadet experience necessary to prepare our cadet-athletes for officership in the most elite Army on the planet,” Buddie said. “Unlike other programs, there is no option for our cadet-athletes to extend or make up for lost time in sports. If we can do so safely, I will do everything within my power to ensure they get that opportunity.”

No further decisions will be made regarding scheduling until there is a clearer picture of what college athletics will look like come this fall. Army West Point hopes to have an announcement regarding schedule updates sometime in the near future.

All current ticket holders for the Princeton game will have their tickets honored for the potential replacement pending any future social distance seating requirements.

For questions, please call the Army Ticket Office at 877-TIX-ARMY or the A-Club at 845-938-2322.