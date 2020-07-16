COVID-19: MWR facility and program updates

The following services are open:

• Army Community Service (ACS)— Open and operational. Call ACS at 845-938-4621.

• (Updated) Arts & Crafts—Arts & Crafts is open by appointment for framing and gift shop services. Appointments can be made by calling 845-938-4812 and will be available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

• Automotive Center—It is open for “Self-Help” patrons and “Fleet Services” only. Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. For complete details, visit https://westpoint.armymwr.com/programs/automotive-center.

• CYS Parent Central Services—The CYS Parent Central Services is open by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 845-938-4458/0939/3969 between the hours of 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

• Dog Parks—Please limit groups and cleanup after yourself.

• (Updated) MWR Fitness Center—It is open for active duty and DOD civilians only. No family members, retirees, visitors, contractors or other categories are allowed at this time. For complete listing of hours of operation and applicable rules, visit https://westpoint.armymwr.com/programs/mwr-fitness-center.

• Lake Frederick Recreation Area—It is open for fishing and passive recreation, but now also open for cabin rentals.

• West Point Bowling Center— Lanes are now open (pay per hour), but currently available by reservation only. To make reservations, call 845-938-2140. In addition, it is open 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday for food delivery and pick up.

• Round Pond Recreation Area—Permitted fishing and passive recreation only, and is also open for Self Contained RV Camping Only. No camping or picnicking allowed.

• Outdoor Recreation (ODR) equipment checkout/rental—All products in its inventory are for renting. No delivery/set-up/pick-up at this time. All equipment must be picked up at its office. It is offering no contact pickup. Thorough cleaning/disinfecting is completed by staff before issue and at turn-in of each rented item. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday.

• Leisure Travel Services—It is open by appointment only. Call 845-938-3601.

• Morgan Farm—It is open for pet grooming, pet kenneling, horseback riding lessons and horse boarding. For details, call 845-938-3926.

• Stony Child Development Center and School-Age Center—In addition to being open for key and essential customers, it is also open for currently enrolled single and dual military. Effective Monday, it will be open for currently enrolled military with working spouse. For details, call 845-938-4798.

• West Point Golf Course—It is open for play, to include the driving range. No clinics, lessons or events for the season. A full menu is now available for indoor dining (six per table) and outdoor dining (three per table) and Grab-N-Go is available. For tee times and applicable rules, visit https://westpoint.armymwr.com/programs/golf-course.

• West Point Club—Now open from 10:30 a.m.–2 p.m. Monday-Friday for lunch at 50% capacity. The Bistro 603 is Grab-N-Go from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday-Friday and Dinner To Go should be ordered by 2 p.m. for pickup between 4–5:30 p.m. (no delivery).

The following services are closed or canceled (until further notice):

• BOSS.

• (Updated) CYS—The Middle School & Teen Center (Youth Center) is closed. All Youth Sports and Instructional programs are canceled until further notice.

• Intramural Sports.

• Outdoor Recreation—All tent camping remains closed until further notice.

• Recreational Swimming

◦ Season opening postponed until further notice. This includes Long Pond Swim Area, Round Pond Swim Area, Lake Frederick Swim Area, and Crandall Pool inside Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center.

• Tronsrue Marksmanship Center—Closed, all classes are canceled.

Please check the MWR facebook page for updates as things progress at https://www.facebook.com/westpointfmwr. SEE Page 11 for a special MWR event.