IN FOCUS: CLASS OF 2024 Reception DAY IN PHOTOS

The U.S. Military Academy welcomes more than 1,230 candidates from every state in the nation over three Reception Days July 12-14. The typical process was stretched over three days due to measures put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 before the new cadets begin Cadet Basic Training. During the R-Days, new cadets said goodbye to their parents, got a hair cut, began learning cadet knowledge, were fitted for uniforms and reported to the Cadet in the Red Sash. Photos by Bryan Ilyankof, John Pellino, Michelle Eberhart and Matthew Moeller/USMA PAO