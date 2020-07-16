Task Force Ramrod performs assault course training, battle drills

Task Force Ramrod continues to prepare for West Point’s Cadet Summer Training as it trains on its own individual and crew level skills. Capt. Matthew R. Gallagher, Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment (not pictured) prepares his company to support West Point’s Cadet Summer Training. Alpha Company conducts the Urban Assault Course and trains on battle drills, to include entering and clearing a room at the team and squad level. Photos courtesy of Capt. Samantha Brown/Task Force Ramrod