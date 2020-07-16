‘To my line’

Class of 2021 Cadet Morgan Ammons welcomes her sister, new cadet Dylan Ammons, as she successfully completes the task at hand and is welcomed into Cadet Basic Training Alpha Company, Sunday. Photos by Eric S. Bartelt/PV and Bryan Ilyankoff/USMA PAO

One of the U.S. Military Academy’s most time-honored traditions includes Reporting to the Cadet in the Red Sash on Reception Day. During R-Day, new cadets are challenged on a variety of tasks throughout the day and reporting to the senior cadet is a test to demonstrate fundamental military skills under pressure. This year, the tradition included a barrier between the new cadet and the Cadet in the Red Sash as part of the measures put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.