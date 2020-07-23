Army West Point football welcomes the Class of 2024

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point football head coach Jeff Monken welcomed the Class of 2024 after three Reception Days July 12-14. The Black Knights welcome 77 newcomers to the squad. The incoming class includes 13 from the state of Georgia and eight from Texas to lead the way.

“We are excited and proud to welcome this new generation of leaders into the Army Football Brotherhood…the Class of 2024,” he said. “I know they will contribute to our success this fall and in the years to come. They are a talented group of athletes but are also outstanding students and young leaders who have made the commitment to serve their nation as Army officers. Our staff did a tremendous job recruiting young men of high character from all across the country who are also high-level competitors.”

The Black Knights welcome 77 newcomers to the squad. The incoming class includes 13 from the state of Georgia and eight from Texas to lead the way.

Name / Hometown

• Aaron Adams—West Palm Beach, Florida

• Isaiah Alston—Carteret, New Jersey

• Hamilton Baker—Daphne, Alabama

• Dom Barbuto—East Rockaway, New York

• Dayton Baugh—Walton, Kentucky

• Deante Bernard—Albuquerque, New Mexico

• Sammy Beydoun—Canton, Michigan

• Aaron Bibbins—Kennesaw, Georgia

• Billy Boehlke—Cleveland

• Tyler Brennan—Pittsburgh

• Jalen Brooks—Raleigh, North Carolina

• Trentm Brown—Lawrenceville, Georgia

• Andrew Bruster-Young—Norman, Oklahoma

• Nikai Butler—Fayetteville, North Carolina

• Connor Butt—Scottsdale, Arizona

• Cameron Callaway—Aledo, Texas

• Clay Chase—Brownsburg, Indiana

• Jimmy Ciarlo—Ringwood, New Jersey

• Alijah Curtis—Canton, Ohio

• Seth Daniels—Windermere, Florida

• Simon Dellinger—New Haven, Indiana

• Jackson Filipowicz—Alpharetta, Georgia

• Isaiah Filisi—Waipahu, Hawaii

• Connor Finucane—Baton Rouge, Louisiana

• Jordan Funk—Gaithersburg, Maryland

• Aidan Gaines—Rome, Georgia

• Grayson Gilder—Alpharetta, Georgia

• Keiran Grant—Cuero, Texas

• Collin Guggenheim—Kenner, Louisiana

• David Hayward—Danville, California

• Keeron Henderson—Richmond, Virginia

• Austin Hill—Memphis, Tennessee

• Gerald Irons—Tomball, Texas

• Benjamin Jackson—Waynesburg, Pennsylvania

• Jaylen Jacobs—Euclid, Ohio

• Albert Jang—Duluth, Georgia

• Spencer Jones—Austin, Texas

• Brandon Jones—Norfolk, Virginia

• Jordyn Law—Indianapolis

• Joshua Lingenfelter—Panama City, Florida

• Beau Lombardi—Clive, Iowa

• Leo Lowin—Austin, Texas

• Dillon Lundberg—Kapolei, Hawaii

• Nathan Lusk—State College, Pennsylvania

• Quinn Maretzki—Honolulu, Hawaii

• Ay’Jaun Marshall—York, Pennsylvania

• Cole McCutcheon—Phoenix

• Nick Mell—Ashburn, Virginia

• Jacob Mitchell—Corona, California

• Bryce Mullenix—Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

• Cam Nash—Chandler, Arizona

• Paxton Nayman—Woodstock, Georgia

• Bo Nicolas-Paul—Hillside, New Jersey

• Camden O’Gara—Cincinnati

• Declan O’Leary—Overland Park, Kansas

• Christian Parrish—Conyers, Georgia

• Dylan Perez—Miami

• Aidan Perkins—Lawrenceville, Georgia

• Kolubah Pewee Jr.—Staten Island, New York

• Jackson Powell—Buford, Georgia

• Jonzell Prudhomme—Houston

• Roman Purcell—Noblesville, Indiana

• Tyson Riley—Mount Vernon, Missouri

• Kaghen Roach—Celina, Texas

• Tyrell Robinson—Dallas, Georgia

• Spencer Roy—Scottsdale, Arizona

• Daelan Smith—Fort Valley, Georgia

• Trey Stephens—Lubbock, Texas

• Shane Sunday—Phoenix

• Caleb Tomlin—Bowie, Maryland

• Delshawn Traylor—San Diego

• Bo Turner—Naperville, Illinois

• Jaylon West—McDonough, Georgia

• Shacori Williams—Florien, Louisiana

• Max Williams—Raleigh, North Carolina

• Davis Wofford—Little Rock, Arkansas

• Garrett Woodall—Cumming, Georgia