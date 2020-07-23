COMMUNITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

DPTMS Range Operations closures for Cadet Summer Training

DPTMS Range Operations announces the following closures for Cadet Summer Training on Mine Torne Road and Stilwell Lake:

• Today, Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and July 31—7 a.m.-7 p.m. and Aug. 1, 5, 6 and 7—7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Also, artillery and indirect fire training will be conducted intermittently until Aug. 7. Thank you in advance for your understanding and patience.

West Point PWOC—“Workers Together for Christ”

The Protestant Women of the Chapel is excited to kick off a new year with all of you in “Workers Together for Christ.” For a sneak peak, visit the Boundless Park next to Balfour Beatty from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 25. Childcare is not provided. Come register, meet us and learn about the studies for this semester.

The plan is to start meeting Sept. 1. PWOC will meet 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and 7-9 p.m. Thursdays in the basement of the Post Chapel (Building 692) on Biddle Loop.

Join PWOC for worship, fellowship, prayer, bible study and outreach opportunities. Some childcare is provided. PWOC looks forward to seeing familiar and new faces.

Blasting at West Point Elementary School

The West Point Elementary School project is now in the second phase of blasting to remove rock for the future parking area.

Currently, blasting is expected to last approximately two-to-three weeks. It is weather dependent.

West Point-Town of the Highlands Farmers Market

The West Point-Town of the Highlands Farmers Market is open for the 2020 season. The farmers market takes place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays on Main Street in Highland Falls, across from the West Point Visitors Center.

The farmers market is scheduled to run through October.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the following policies must be rendered: face masks are required, follow designated paths, social distance by staying six-feet apart, no sampling or handling and no lingering/loitering.

However, children 2 years and older are now allowed, but as long as they wear masks. See to the right for this week’s vendors.