COVID-19 Myth vs. Fact

By Robert Lanier KACH Public Affairs Officer

MYTH: I should show up to a hospital and request a test if I think I have COVID-19.

FACT: No. It’s important to for you to call first so we can protect you, other patients and medical staff from unnecessary exposure to COVID-19. The good news is that there is a good process in place.

First, we ask patients to contact their providers or call the MHS Nurse Advice Line to discuss your symptoms.

The screening process for COVID-19 will begin with questions that allow the nurse or staff member to decide whether your symptoms may require a COVID-19 test. You might also be given advice on at-home self-care.

The nurse or staff member may evaluate the need to arrange a telephone visit between you and a health care provider or tell you to call your provider directly.

Your provider may tell you to come in to be tested, if he or she assess it’s needed. A provider will talk with you about your possible exposure and symptoms, and go over treatment options with you.

To schedule an appointment with your provider, call the Keller Appointment Center at 845-938-7992 or 800-552-2907, 7 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday.

To access the Military Health System’s Nurse Advice Line, visit https://www.MHSNurseAdviceLine.com for web chat and video chat, or dial 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273), option 1.