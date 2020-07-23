Task Force Ramrod performs sniper training

Scouts Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment train on individual tasks, while preparing for Cadet Summer Training. Scouts Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment train on individual tasks, while preparing for Cadet Summer Training.

The Scouts conducted the sniper familiarization range to train on shooter and spotter dialogue, while the observer focuses on the target to help perfect the precision of sniper fires.