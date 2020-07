Class of 2022 Cadet Jeremy Good, CBT Charlie Company platoon sergeant, teaches the proper positioning for the prone supported firing position to a new cadet. Class of 2022 Cadet Jeremy Good, CBT Charlie Company platoon sergeant, teaches the proper positioning for the prone supported firing position to a new cadet.

The new cadets learned many functions of the M-4, including reloading the weapon, grouping and zeroing the weapon, shooting positions and different types of malfunctions.

Pfc. Justin Garrison shows the immediate action needed during a rifle malfunction to the new cadets.