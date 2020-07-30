Recognizing DES efforts

Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, U.S. Military Academy superintendent, recognized the tremendous efforts of Military Police Soldiers, firefighters and Criminal Investigations Command agents from the U.S. Army Garrison West Point Directorate of Emergency Services in the Thayer Award Room, July 24. The superintendent honored their work managing and leading in the complex environment here at the academy by presenting each with a superintendent’s coin. As he thanked them, Williams said, “Their dedication and hard work standing watch and protecting us every day should let us all sleep a little easier. Even though some of their efforts go unseen they contribute greatly in keeping West Point the pre-eminent leadership institute in the world as they assist, protect and defend.”

Photo by Tarnish Pride/USMA PAO