Splash Down

Class of 2023 cadets participate in the Water Obstacle Course at Lake Popolopen during Cadet Field Training, July 20, to test their balance, swimming skills and ability to conquer heights. The confidence course includes a beam walk and rope drop before culminating with cadets conducting the Slide for Life, a 150-foot zipline with a 25-foot drop into the lake at the end.

Photos by Matthew Moeller and Michelle Eberhart/USMA PAO