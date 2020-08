CONQUER YOUR TEARS

Photos by Class of 2021 Cadet Angeline Tritschler Photos by Class of 2021 Cadet Angeline Tritschler A sign encourages the new cadets to conquer their fears. A sign encourages the new cadets to conquer their fears.

Class of 2024 new cadets conduct Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) training during Cadet Basic Training July 28, at West Point. New cadets experience the “House of Tears” gas chamber to understand the potential risk if they fail to protect themselves correctly during a chemical attack.