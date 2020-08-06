Jack Voltaic to be virtual this year

By Maj. Lisa Beum

ACI Public Affair Officer

The Army Cyber Institute is pleased to announce its first-ever virtual Jack Voltaic experiment, a regionally focused exercise that focuses on cities’ abilities to respond to a cyberattack. This is ACI’s third iteration of the Jack Voltaic series and it will take place virtually Sept. 22 and 24, for the cities of Charleston and Savannah, respectively.

“By conducting Jack Voltaic 3.0 virtually, the ACI and our partners have an excellent opportunity to capitalize on our digital connectivity, strengthen our ties ahead of a potential multi-sector cyber event that impacts critical infrastructure and still meet all of our original objectives,” said Lt. Col. Doug Fletcher, the Army Cyber Institute’s lead for Jack Voltaic.

In 2016, ACI executed its first major city, multi-sector, public-private cyber exercise called Jack Voltaic. JV1.0 was the first step in building a framework to prepare for, prevent and respond to multi-sector cyberattacks on major cities. Since then, the ACI conducted JV2.0 in Houston, and multiple JV2.5 mini-series across the country.

Jack Votlaic 3.0 seeks to gain key insights and better understanding of cities’ gaps in incident management for a cyber or cyber-enabled disruption or destructive events and provide an analysis for the way forward.

In particular, JV3.0 examines how cyberattacks on commercial critical infrastructure, directly supporting military deployment and global logistics operations, impact military force projection; Charleston, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia, are key locations that support military force projection.

“As an Army, we depend on public and private sectors’ critical infrastructure to project our forces globally, and it is vitally important that all parties, both public and private, work together to better protect ourselves from cyberattacks that could deter or destroy our ability to defend our citizens,” said Col. Jeffrey Erickson, director of the Army Cyber Institute at West Point. “Jack Voltaic provides that opportunity for multi-echelon partnerships across industry, academia and government to understand where our gaps are and how to mitigate those gaps.”

Leveraging Norwich University Applied Research Institute’s DECIDE platform, participants will work in an online learning environment that enables them to gain exposure, develop relationships, train, review critical gaps and shortfalls, and assess their response.

The objectives are to reinforce a “whole of nation” approach and emphasize the importance of a proper responses to physical and cyberattacks to ensure the fortitude of public services and safeguard critical infrastructure.

In a virtual environment that is increasingly becoming our “new normal,” JV3.0 will be able to put cybersecurity readiness to the test. In July, the ACI executed Jack Pandemus, a preview of JV3.0 with more than 170 participants, on the DECIDE platform to collect feedback and improve the way ahead to host a virtual JV3.0.

For more information on Jack Voltaic 3.0 or how to register to participate in this exercise, please visit https://cyber.army.mil/Research/Jack-Voltaic/.