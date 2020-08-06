Sorenson earns New York State B&GCA youth title

Abigail Sorenson, West Point’s Youth of the Year candidate, won the New York State competition of the Boys and Girls Club of America’s Youth of the Year July 28. She earned a $10,000 scholarship and the title of New York’s Military Youth of the Year. “The New York Military Youth of the Year experience has been incredible. There were many late nights studying for the interview,” Sorenson said. “I honestly had doubts throughout the process, but I’m proud to say that all the hard work paid off. This entire process has been both trying and memorable. I want to thank my CYS director, Mrs. Angela Riley, for helping me through all of this, editing my essays, revising my speech and practicing for the interview. I’m so thankful for the opportunity to continue on in this competition to represent West Point and New York and I am so grateful I have made it this far.” Sorenson now advances to the Northeast Regional Competition, which takes place Aug. 31 virtually, where an additional $20,000 in scholarships is awarded to the regional winner, who then goes onto the nationals.