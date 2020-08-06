WEST POINT MWR CALENDAR

COVID-19: MWR facility and program updates

The following services are open:

• Army Community Service (ACS)—Open and operational. Leading closet is closed. Call ACS at 845-938-4621.

• Arts & Crafts—Arts & Crafts is open by appointment for framing and gift shop services. Appointments can be made by calling 845-938-4812 and will be available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

• Automotive Center—It is open for “Self-Help” patrons and “Fleet Services” only. Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. For complete details, visit https://westpoint.armymwr.com/programs/automotive-center.

• CYS Parent Central Services—The CYS Parent Central Services is open by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 845-938-4458/0939/3969 between the hours of 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

• Dog Parks—Please limit groups and cleanup after yourself.

• (Updated) MWR Fitness Center— Effective immediately, the MWR Fitness Center will be open 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Thursday, 5:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday. It is open for active duty, DOD civilians, military dependents and retirees. No visitors, contractors or other categories are allowed at this time. For complete listing of hours of operation and applicable rules, visit https://westpoint.armymwr.com/programs/mwr-fitness-center.

• Lake Frederick Recreation Area—It is open for fishing and passive recreation, but now also open for cabin rentals. Swim beach is now open for registered cabin campers only.

• Long Pond Swim Beach—It is open. Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. (closed daily from 1:30pm – 2:30pm).

• West Point Bowling Center— Lanes are now open (pay per hour), but currently available by reservation only. To make reservations, call 845-938-2140. In addition, it is open 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday for food delivery and pick up.

• (Updated) Round Pond Recreation Area—Permitted fishing, passive recreation and self-contained RV Camping only. Now accepting pop-up tent camping site reservations. Swim beach is also open for registered campers only.

• Outdoor Recreation (ODR) equipment checkout/rental—All products in its inventory are for renting. No delivery/set-up/pick-up at this time. All equipment must be picked up at its office. It is offering no contact pickup. Thorough cleaning/disinfecting is completed by staff before issue and at turn-in of each rented item. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday.

• Leisure Travel Services—It is open by appointment only. Call 845-938-3601.

• Morgan Farm—It is open for pet grooming, pet kenneling, horseback riding lessons and horse boarding. For details, call 845-938-3926.

• Stony Child Development Center and School-Age Center—In addition to being open for key and essential customers, it is also open for currently enrolled single and dual military. It is also open for currently enrolled military with working spouse. For details, call 845-938-4798.

• Tronsrue Marksmanship Center—It is open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Capacity is limited to six customers at any given time.

• West Point Golf Course—It is open for play, to include the driving range. No clinics, lessons or events for the season. A full menu is now available. For tee times and applicable rules, visit https://westpoint.armymwr.com/programs/golf-course.

• West Point Club—Now open from 10:30 a.m.–2 p.m. Monday-Friday for lunch at 50% capacity. The Bistro 603 is Grab-N-Go from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday-Friday and Dinner To Go should be ordered by 2 p.m. for pickup between 4–5:30 p.m. (no delivery).

The following services are closed or canceled (until further notice):

• BOSS.

• CYS—The Middle School & Teen Center (Youth Center) is closed. All Youth Sports and Instructional programs are canceled until further notice.

• Intramural Sports.

• Morgan Farm Summer Horseback Riding Camps (lessons still available)

