2020 football captains named

By Rachel Caton

Army Athletic Communications

Seniors Sandon McCoy, Mike Johnson and Amadeo West were named 2020 captains for Army football, announced Aug. 6 on the first day of fall camp.

“We have a tremendous group of captains set to lead us in 2020. Amadeo, Mike and Sandon embody the spirit of this Brotherhood and represent the United States Military Academy’s ideals of Duty, Honor, Country,” said seventh-year head coach Jeff Monken.

Running back Sandon McCoy paced the Black Knights with 10 rushing touchdowns in 2019 as he appeared in all 13 games, making nine starts at fullback. He tallied 576 yards on the ground on 134 carries, averaging 44.3 yards per game. So far in his career, he has appeared in 28 games, amassing 699 total yards on 162 carries with 10 touchdowns.

Offensive lineman Mike Johnson, a native of Hinsdale, Illinois, has appeared in 27 games in his career, including a career-high 12 in 2018.

Linebacker Amadeo West is poised to be a leader on the defensive end, as he has played in 13 career games, fighting through injuries, tallying 31 total tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss, 1.0 sack so far in his career.