A March Back like none before

Members of the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2024 proudly display their motto as they complete the final leg of a nine-mile road march signifying the successful completion of Cadet Basic Training. The annual March Back followed a different route this year as 1,099 new cadets rucked mostly on post before finishing in front of Quarters 100, where they were greeted by the CBT cadet leadership.

Photo by Tarnish Pride/USMA PAO