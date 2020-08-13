Awards ceremony recognizes top achievers during CBT

New cadet Shari-Lee Bennett receives the Best New Cadet for Cadet Basic Training certificate from CBT Command Sgt. Maj. Leighton McAlpin and CBT commander Evan Walker during the CBT awards ceremony on The Plain Sunday. During the CBT awards ceremony, also receiving awards were Class of 2022 Cadet Andrew Kraatz, who received an ARCOM for saving a new cadet’s life.Company G received the best CBT company award. Class of 2022 Cadet Rebecca Syrup was recognized as the best squad leader. Class of 2022 Cadet Naomi Colin earned best platoon sergeant. Class of 2021 Cadet Graham Ungrady took the best platoon leader award and Class of 2021 Cadet Nathan Hagg earned the Capt. Peña Award.

Photos by Class of 2022 Cadet Crystal Zhang