Grant Hall: A tale of two Grant Halls

Grant Hall, circa 1959, during its visitors reception lounge stage. Photos Courtesy of Sherman Fleek Grant Hall, circa 1959, during its visitors reception lounge stage. Photos Courtesy of Sherman Fleek Grant Hall, circa 1855, shortly after it was completed in 1852 as the second Cadet Mess Hall built at the U.S. Military Academy. It served roughly 200-300 cadets a day over the next 50 years. Its footprint was 170-feet long and 62-feet wide and with a ceiling height of 20 feet. Grant Hall, circa 1855, shortly after it was completed in 1852 as the second Cadet Mess Hall built at the U.S. Military Academy. It served roughly 200-300 cadets a day over the next 50 years. Its footprint was 170-feet long and 62-feet wide and with a ceiling height of 20 feet.

By Sherman Fleek

U.S. Military Academy Historian

Most people associated with the U.S. Military Academy, past and present, do not realize that Grant Hall is unique in two ways. Ulysses S. Grant, USMA Class of 1843, is the first person or historical figure to have a structure memorialized by name at West Point. He is also the only person to have two buildings, at the same site, named after him.

In 1852, the first Grant Hall was completed as the second Cadet Mess Hall — it served roughly 200-300 cadets a day over the next 50 years. Its footprint was 170-feet long and 62-feet wide and with a ceiling height of 20 feet.

The main hall where the cadets ate was 100 by 50 feet. There was a large kitchen and bakery at the south end, and an officers’ mess in the north.

Grant, who died in 1885, was beloved by most Americans and certainly those in the Army who had served with him in the war. One of those people was Col. Wesley Merritt, USMA Class of 1860, and a “boy wonder” of the Civil War, achieving the rank of major general at age 28.

As superintendent of the academy at the time of Grant’s passing, Merritt decided to honor his former commander and president by naming the Cadet Mess Hall after him in 1887. All previous buildings before and for years to come were known for their function and purpose: the library, academic hall, administration building, riding hall, Central Barracks and so on.

By the turn of the 20th century, Grant Hall was no longer adequate for the needs of the Corps of Cadets. In 1903, it was expanded to accommodate some 1,200 cadets for meals. Yet, the building lacked modern facilities and amenities, which forced officials to build a new mess hall. The southern wings of the current mess hall connected to the Poop Deck, which was completed in 1929, and then the next year, old Grant Hall met the fate of the wrecking ball.

Like the phoenix in Greek mythology, Grant Hall resurrected in a new form as both a hall and a barracks, referred to for years as South Barracks. In 1931, the work was done, Grant once again had a building named after him.

The new Grant Hall was the visitors reception lounge for 50 or more years, where family, guests and girlfriends of the all-male academy until 1976, met the cadets. The cadet hostesses camped out above the main floor, perched in offices with direct view below of the many sofas, easy chairs and seats for guests and cadets. On the walls hung the great battle captains of the past — Eisenhower, Bradley, MacArthur, Devers, Stilwell, Arnold — of the U.S. Army Air Forces, and even non-graduate George C. Marshall.

Changes came decades ago where the lounge became a small cafeteria to meet the needs of the staff and faculty, and where cadets could relax, eat a snack or study before class.

Grant became the Grand Central Station of West Point, the nexus for so much. Then in December 2018, it closed and both the hall and barracks were renovated for $56 million as part of the Cadet Barracks Upgrade Program.

In a way, one could say that Grant Hall has had three lives here at the academy, three completely new versions named after “Unconditional Surrender Grant,” a mediocre cadet who really did not want to attend West Point and never wanted to be an Army officer. Yet, U.S. Grant is one of the most significant graduates of all-time — a distinction well earned.