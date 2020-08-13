Grant Hall renovation highlights, additions

By the Directorate of Cadet Activities

With Grant Hall reopening Friday, here is what to expect when you walk through the doors.

Grant Hall renovation highlights

Current Renovation

• First floor — Men’s room located on first floor, USB ports at all booths, conference room IT upgrade, beverage cooler, customer flow is improved, LED lighting, HVAC system and upgraded POS.

• Basement — 2,500 square feet. Cooler and freezer temp controlled. Employee locker room, oil filtration system, prep workspace and dumbwaiter.

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans

Opening in August 2020, PJ’s Coffee offers a complete line of espresso-based beverages and blended coffees. Fourteen origin coffees from Sumatra to Ethiopia to Colombia to Papua New Guinea. Coffee is Fair Trade & Rainforest Alliance Certified.

Freshens Burrito Bowl

Global Rice Bowls and Burritos is a “flex-mex” fast casual concept featuring globally inspired, prepared to order creations influenced by culinary traditions from around the world with a focus on inclusion, customization and speed of service.

• Sixty-second service times with one-on-one guest interaction

• Gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options for customers seeking a healthy lifestyle.

Coca-Cola Freestyle and DCA Wellness Bottle Refill & Refresh program using RFID tags

These tags are built into each refillable vessel to store information that allows the freestyle machine to read the value of each vessel prior to dispensing beverage.

• Skip the lines

• Improves service levels during peak times

• Offering 100-plus drink choices, including 70-plus low or no calorie options

• Introduce “good all semester” offer to the Corps of Cadets

• Reduction in consumable.

CorpsCash Card

• Reloadable Payment Card.

New Menu Items

• Noodle Bowls — pick your protein, pick your broth “Vegan Thai or Beef Rho“

• Cali Turkey Club Wrap

• Cuban Panini

• Tuscan Chicken Panini

• Barbecue Pulled Pork Signature Sub

• Chicken Parm Pizza

• Garlic Knots

• Spring Rolls

• Veggie Burger

• Cod Fish sandwich

• Original Cheesesteak sub— sub roll, white american cheese, diced onions, cheesesteak and topped with cherry pepper

• Wing Station offering Sweet Baby Ray’s sauces (Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Buffalo & Teriyaki). Sold by the half dozen or dozen

• Veggie Omelet.

Pizzeria Grant and Grande Cheese

• Grande is the best in the business

• Customers can taste the difference

• Consistently delivering a great pizza.

Italian Station

• Featuring Barilla Pasta, the world’s largest pasta producer.