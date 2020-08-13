Moore joins track & field, cross country staff

By Nick Lovera

Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Mike Smith announced the hiring of Elise “CeCe” Moore to the coaching staff on July 24. Moore will serve as an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s cross country and track & field programs.

“I feel fortunate that we were able to attract CeCe to West Point,” Smith said. “She is just getting started in her coaching career and comes to us with limited experience, but has demonstrated a strong work ethic as a volunteer at Oklahoma and as a full-time assistant at SIU-Edwardsville. I value work ethic and a willingness to learn above all other qualities and it is clear to me that CeCe possesses both.”

During her time at SIUE, Moore led the Cougars to new heights with multiple program records. Under her guidance, the Cougar women’s team achieved the highest team finish in program history at the 2019 OVC XC Championships. On the track, Moore helped several athletes post school records and personal bests.

“She was handling the vast majority of the recruiting, coaching and operational tasks at SIUE and had to learn on the job,” Smith said. “She appreciates the unique nature of our institution and its mission and will fit in well in the fast paced environment that is West Point.”

Prior to SIUE, Moore served as a volunteer assistant coach at Oklahoma, where she assisted in the development of Haley Herberg who is the current school record holder in the 5k, was a Big 12 runner-up in the 3k/5k and was also an NCAA individual qualifier. She helped guide Sarah Scott to a storied career with the Sooners, as she became Oklahoma’s program record-holder in the 3k steeplechase, a 2018 USATF Championships Qualifier, a 2018 NCAA Second Team All-American and the 2018-19 Big 12 Outdoor Champion in the 3k Steeplechase.

As an athlete, Moore started her collegiate running career at Saint Louis University, where she was a member of the track and field team. Her accolades during her time with the Billikins include being a six-time All-Atlantic 10 conference selection. She finished as a runner-up in the 4×800 relay at the Atlantic 10 championship meet twice and claimed third in the 800-meter at the 2016 Atlantic 10 championship meet.

Moore is a three-time school record holder for the indoor 800 and also holds the record for the indoor and outdoor 4×800. She helped her team receive USTFCCA All-America Team honors in 2017 and was also named to the Atlantic 10 Honor Roll and Dean’s List. She finished her career with a season at Oklahoma before joining the coaching staff.

A native of St. Louis, Moore graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s in history and a minor in biology from Saint Louis in 2017.