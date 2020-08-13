Task Force Ramrod visited by its division leaders

Brig. Gen. Brett T. Funck, deputy commanding general, 10th Mountain Division (LI) speaks to members of Task Force Ramrod and West Point cadets during a training break July 29. Photos by Sgt. Seth Klooster/J FSC Brig. Gen. Brett T. Funck, deputy commanding general, 10th Mountain Division (LI) speaks to members of Task Force Ramrod and West Point cadets during a training break July 29. Photos by Sgt. Seth Klooster/J FSC Brig. Gen. Brett T. Funck, deputy commanding general, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and the 10th Mountain Division’s Command Sgt. Maj. Mario O. Terenas spent the day observing training and participating in Task Force Ramrod’s M9 pistol range and field artillery live fire July 29. Brig. Gen. Brett T. Funck, deputy commanding general, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and the 10th Mountain Division’s Command Sgt. Maj. Mario O. Terenas spent the day observing training and participating in Task Force Ramrod’s M9 pistol range and field artillery live fire July 29.

By Capt. Samantha Brown

10th Mountain Division Task Force Ramrod S-2 (Intelligence)

After weeks of training and supporting West Point’s Cadet Summer Training, Task Force Ramrod, commanded by Lt. Col. Andrew K. Sinden, was visited by Brig. Gen. Brett T. Funck, deputy commanding general, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and the 10th Mountain Division’s Command Sgt. Maj. Mario O. Terenas. They shared experiences and provided insight on the great work that TF Ramrod has done at West Point.

Funck and Terenas spent the day observing training and participating in TF Ramrod’s M9 pistol range and field artillery live fire. The day culminated with Funck and Terenas facilitating leadership development sessions to officers and non-commissioned officers across the task force.

“You are on a path in the direction of excellence,” Terenas said to a group of cadets and TF Ramrod Soldiers. He explained that the path of excellence requires that you always give 100% in all that you do. Soldiers and cadets have been doing just that this summer.

Staff Sgt. Stephen Harold, TF Ramrod’s M9 pistol range safety, instructed Terenas on the M9 range stress test procedures. The stress test consisted of each Soldier conducting 25 jumping jacks and five burpees — an exhausting exercise involving squats, pushups and an explosive jump — and engaging three targets. These steps were timed and tested their ability to employ the basic fundamentals of marksmanship after physical exertion.

TF Ramrod’s Command Sgt. Maj. Mason L. Joiner joined in on the training and fun, as he conducted the test. Afterward, Terenas presented a coin to Harold for displaying expert professionalism. After warming up on the M9 range, they participated in more training.

Funck also observed call for fire operations. The 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment Forward Support Team occupied the observation point, while Bravo Battery, 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment fired for effect, demonstrating target acquisition and artillery registration.

Staff Sgt. Matthew Daltorio observed the target and gave the command, “Fire for effect,” as the artillery fires engaged and destroyed the target.

At the artillery firing point, Pfc. Lizbeth Reyes demonstrated how to operate the graphic firing table and compute firing data. She was able to use this data to conduct a firing mission, while her team on the gun line assisted Funck with loading and firing the artillery rounds.

These two teams skillfully showcased the importance of teamwork and leadership to the cadets.

Teamwork is the lesson that TF Ramrod continues to teach throughout their support to West Point’s Cadet Summer Training, as the cadets conducted the react to contact lanes.

React to contact is one of the many training exercises that TF Ramrod has instructed and led the cadets through this summer. Looking at the squads move in a wedge formation through the foliage of the trees, Funck and Terenas noted their level of discipline and motivation. First Lt. Conner McCabe supervised the lane with three other Soldiers, allowing the cadets to use their leadership skills and guide their squads through the lane.

At the end of the training day, TF Ramrod leaders conducted a squad competition on the tasks that the cadets learned. Funck and Terenas observed the cadets’ competitive spirit on the medical trauma lanes to see who would earn the title of “Best Squad.” Two squads eagerly waited at the start line, as Sgt. Kiera Watson, the medical lane noncommissioned officer, commanded “Go.”

Each squad rushed to its mannequin to render first aid, while members of their company cheered along the sidelines. As Watson called out a body part, the squads applied a tourniquet, conducted a full medical assessment and buddy carried their mannequin to the finish line. Racing down the lane with its mannequin, as a team, Bravo squad won the competition.

The winners of each best squad competition and TF Ramrod Soldiers have embodied the message that Funck and Terreras shared during their visit, which is to always remain on the path of excellence and give 100%.

They stated that the three rules along the path of excellence is to never be average, engage and destroy any target and to never leave a battle buddy behind. TF Ramrod Soldiers will carry this message as they continue to support West Point’s Cadet Summer Training and accomplish the mission.