WEST POINT MWR CALENDAR

COMMUNITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

(Updated) West Point PWOC—COVID-19 Update

The Protestant Women of the Chapel will still be meeting this fall. However, it will look a little different. All groups will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. If you have typically come on Tuesday mornings, please meet at the Cadet Chapel. The regular Thursday night group will continue to meet at the Post Chapel.

Unfortunately, watchcare is still unavailable and communal food/coffee will not be provided. PWOC’s annual Sneak Peak has been moved to 7-9 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Cadet Chapel.

Please follow the “West Point PWOC” page for the latest updates as things are constantly changing. We are thankful that the Lord is providing us a way to fellowship in these times and look forward to seeing you all soon.

Blasting at West Point Elementary School

The West Point Elementary School project is now in the second phase of blasting to remove rock for the future parking area.

Currently, blasting is expected to last for at least a couple more days. It is weather dependent.

West Point-Town of the Highlands Farmers Market

The West Point-Town of the Highlands Farmers Market is open for the 2020 season.

The farmers market takes place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays on Main Street in Highland Falls, across from the West Point Visitors Center.

The farmers market is scheduled to run through October.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the following policies must be rendered: face masks are required, follow designated paths, social distance by staying six-feet apart, no sampling or handling and no lingering/loitering.

However, children 2 years and older are now allowed, but as long as they wear masks. See to the right for this week’s vendor list.