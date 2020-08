BACK TO CLASS AT WEST POINT

Maj. John Morrow teaches General Psychology for Leaders while taking advantage of one of the temporary outdoor classrooms. Photos by Brandon O'Connor/PV and Class of 2022 Cadet Paul Tan Class of 2022 Cadet Xavier Williams attends a remote class. Members of the Corps of Cadets change classes during the first day of the academic year.

The U.S. Military Academy holds its first day of classes Monday. Classes were taught in person, remotely and through a hybrid system. It marked the first time cadets attended classes in person since they left for spring break in March.