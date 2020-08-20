Competitive scrimmages cap off 2020 football camp

Photo by Army Athletic Communications Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point football team capped off its 2020 fall camp with two scrimmages at Michie Stadium Saturday. The veterans competed first in a split-squad scrimmage, followed by a scrimmage for the plebes. Visit https://goarmywestpoint.com/news/2020/8/15/competitive-scrimmages-caps-off-2020-football-camp.aspx to see Rich DeMarco’s interviews with junior slotback A.J. Howard, junior linebacker Kemonte Yow and head coach Jeff Monken after the scrimmages.