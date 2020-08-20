Competitive scrimmages cap off 2020 football camp
August 20th, 2020 | Army and Community Sports, Sports
The Army West Point football team capped off its 2020 fall camp with two scrimmages at Michie Stadium Saturday. The veterans competed first in a split-squad scrimmage, followed by a scrimmage for the plebes. Visit https://goarmywestpoint.com/news/2020/8/15/competitive-scrimmages-caps-off-2020-football-camp.aspx to see Rich DeMarco’s interviews with junior slotback A.J. Howard, junior linebacker Kemonte Yow and head coach Jeff Monken after the scrimmages.