IN FOCUS: AFFIRMATION/ASSUMPTION OF RESPONSIBILITY

Class of 2022 affirms commitment, CSM Coffey takes responsibility

U.S. Military Academy Class Of 2022 cadets affirmed their oath during the Affirmation ceremony at Eisenhower Hall Sunday.

Class president Class of 2022 Cadet Xavier Williams speaks to his classmates during the ceremony. Class president Class of 2022 Cadet Xavier Williams speaks to his classmates during the ceremony.

Command Sgt. Maj. Michael J. Coffey assumes responsibility as the 21st command sergeant major of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Monday. Before assuming responsibility at West Point, Coffey was the command sergenat major of the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia.