Keller Corner

KACH establishes parking lot check-in initiative

Keller Army Community Hospital has established a “parking lot check-in” initiative in an effort to prevent the spread of illness and to facilitate social distancing by reducing the amount of beneficiaries in the waiting room.

As Keller clinics begin a staged re-opening of services and appointments, hospital traffic will increase proportionally.

The parking lot check-in initiative expands Keller waiting rooms by allowing routinely scheduled patients to remain comfortably in their vehicles in the Keller parking lot until their health care worker is ready to receive them for their appointment.

This method is voluntary and may not be suitable for every appointment type. The option will be explained to patients during appointment booking.

Patients who elect to check in via parking lot check-in will be instructed to call the front desk of their respective clinic immediately upon arrival at the Keller parking lot. The respective MSA will log the patient’s arrival and confirm their mobile number.

The appropriate clinic provider/nurse/technologist will be notified that the patient is waiting in the parking lot. The patient will be called and invited into the clinic when their provider/nurse/technologist is prepared for the appointment.

Behavior Health, Optometry/Ophthalmology and Nutrition Care are not participating in the initiative.

To schedule an appointment, call the Keller Appointment Center at 845-938-7992 or 800-552-2907, 7 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday, Beneficiaries enrolled in TRICARE Prime or TRICARE Plus may make online appointments for Primary Care and Optometry at https://www.tricareonline.com.

KACH Pharmacy continues “in-car” dispensing

The Keller Army Community Hospital Pharmacy continues “in-car dispensing” as a way for patients to receive their medications.

This is being done to prevent the spread of illness and to facilitate social distancing by reducing the amount of beneficiaries in the waiting room.

The in-car, drive-up delivery is done in two easy steps:

1. Call the pharmacy prior to arriving. The pharmacy will prepare your medications to be ready when you arrive. Call 845-938-2271/6619/3812. The pharmacy staff will coordinate a time for you to come pick up your medication within about two hours.

2. When you arrive at the pharmacy, pull in to one of the numbered pharmacy parking spaces—in the upper parking area, and call the pharmacy again to have a hospital representative bring out your medications out to you.

Beneficiaries, or the representative, picking up medications must provide either a photocopy of their DOD ID card, or a high-quality photo (smart phone is acceptable) of the front and back of the beneficiary’s ID card.

Beneficiaries that are subject to restriction of movement (self-quarantine or self-isolation) can either coordinate through their chain-of-command for a representative to pick-up their medication, or a beneficiary’s sponsor or representative can pick up their medication.

In addition to these services, beneficiaries—who reside on West Point—can receive over-the-counter “cold packs” if you are exhibiting cold symptoms.