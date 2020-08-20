Keller Corner: Update on Coronavirus

Before taking a trip, get proper information on COVID-19 travels

By Robert K. Lanier

Public Affairs Officer, Keller Army Community Hospital

It’s summertime … and after teleworking and/or isolating at home, “you want to get away,” or you’re feeling a little more comfortable with the decision to travel away from your local community.

Travel — specifically in states with high rates of COVID-19 — increases your chances of getting infected and spreading illness.

Staying home remains the best way to protect yourself and others from getting sick.

But if you are thinking about traveling away from your local community, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/travel-in-the-us.html for information on travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.