WEST POINT MWR CALENDAR

New York Blood Center at West Point

The New York Blood Center is hosting a blood drive at West Point from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Aug. 27 at Eisenhower Hall, located on the third and fourth floors.

However, due to COVID-19, all blood donors must wear a mask/face covering and will have their temperatures taken before the process begins.

All donors must be 14 days symptom free, if they have recovered from COVID-19. And, you will not be allowed to donate if you have had a positive COVID-19 test or experienced symptoms within the last 14 days.

Be sure to eat and hydrate with fluids prior to donating blood.

Walk-ins are welcome depending on the capacity.

To know if you are eligible to donate, call 800-688-0900. For more details, call 800-933-2566 or visit www.nybc.org.