WEST POINT MWR CALENDAR

COVID-19: MWR facility and program updates

The following services are open:

• Army Community Service (ACS)—Open and operational. Leading closet is closed. Call ACS at 845-938-4621.

• Arts & Crafts—Arts & Crafts is open by appointment for framing and gift shop services. Appointments can be made by calling 845-938-4812 and will be available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

• Automotive Center—It is open for “Self-Help” patrons and “Fleet Services” only. Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. For complete details, visit https://westpoint.armymwr.com/programs/automotive-center.

• (NEW) CYS Middle School Teen Center (Youth Center Bldg. 500)—Effective Monday, it reopens for authorized DOD youth in grades 6-12. For COVID-19 rules and facility guidelines, visit https://westpoint.armymwr.com/programs/middle-school-teen-center-mst. SEE page 14 for more details.

• (Updated) CYS Parent Central Services—It has new expanded appointment hours from 8 a.m.-4 p.m, Monday-Friday for Lee CYS Facility, Bldg. 140. Walk-in registrations will not be facilitated at this time. To schedule an appointment, call 845-938-4458/0939/3969.

• MWR Fitness Center— Effective immediately, the MWR Fitness Center will be open 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It is open for active duty, DOD civilians, military dependents and retirees. Active duty and DOD civilians only from 5:30-7:30 a.m. Monday-Friday. No visitors, contractors or other categories are allowed at this time. For complete listing of hours of operation and applicable rules, visit https://westpoint.armymwr.com/programs/mwr-fitness-center. SEE page 14 for available spin and yoga classes classes.

• Lake Frederick Recreation Area—It is open for fishing and passive recreation, and is also open for cabin and tent rentals. Swim beach is now open for registered cabin campers only.

• Long Pond Swim Beach—It is open. Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. (closed daily from 1:30-2:30 p.m.).

• (Updated) West Point Bowling Center— Lanes are now open at regular hours without reservations needed. Food and Beverage in-house dining is now available with social distancing. In addition, it is open 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday for food delivery and pick up.

• Round Pond Recreation Area—Permitted fishing, passive recreation and self-contained RV Camping only. Now accepting pop-up tent camping site reservations. Swim beach is also open for registered campers only.

• Outdoor Recreation (ODR) equipment checkout/rental—All products in its inventory are for renting. No delivery/set-up/pick-up at this time. All equipment must be picked up at its office. It is offering no contact pickup. Thorough cleaning/disinfecting is completed by staff before issue and at turn-in of each rented item. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday.

• Leisure Travel Services—It is open by appointment only. Call 845-938-3601.

• Morgan Farm—It is open for pet grooming, pet kenneling, horseback riding lessons and horse boarding. For details, call 845-938-3926.

• Stony Child Development Center and School-Age Center—Open to all customers on space available basis. For details, call 845-938-4798.

• West Point Golf Course—It is open for play, to include the driving range. No clinics, lessons or events for the season. A full menu is now available. For tee times and applicable rules, visit https://westpoint.armymwr.com/programs/golf-course.

• (Updated) West Point Club—Now open from 10:30 a.m.–2 p.m. Monday-Friday for lunch at 50% capacity. The Bistro 603 is Grab-N-Go from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday-Friday and Dinner To Go should be ordered by 2 p.m. for pickup between 4–6:30 p.m. (no delivery).

The following services are closed or canceled (until further notice):

• BOSS.

• (Updated) CYS Youth Sports, with the exception of fall soccer.

• Adult Intramural Sports.

• Morgan Farm Summer Horseback Riding Camps (lessons still available).

• Oktoberfest at Victor Constant Ski Area (Sept. 18-19) is canceled.

Check the MWR Facebook page for updates at https://www.facebook.com/westpointfmwr.