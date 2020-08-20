WEST POINT MWR CALENDAR

COMMUNITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

West Point PWOC—COVID-19 Update

The Protestant Women of the Chapel will still be meeting this fall. However, it will look a little different. All groups will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. If you have typically come on Tuesday mornings, please meet at the Cadet Chapel. The regular Thursday night group will continue to meet at the Post Chapel.

Unfortunately, watchcare is still unavailable and communal food/coffee will not be provided. PWOC’s annual Sneak Peak has been moved to 7-9 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Cadet Chapel.

Please follow the “West Point PWOC” page for the latest updates as things are constantly changing. We are thankful that the Lord is providing us a way to fellowship in these times and look forward to seeing you all soon.

West Point-Town of the Highlands Farmers Market

The West Point-Town of the Highlands Farmers Market is open for the 2020 season.

The farmers market takes place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays on Main Street in Highland Falls, across from the West Point Visitors Center.

The farmers market is scheduled to run through October.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the following policies must be rendered: face masks are required, follow designated paths, social distance by staying six-feet apart, no sampling or handling and no lingering/loitering.

However, children 2 years and older are now allowed, but as long as they wear masks.

Office of Diversity, Inclusion & Equity Virtual Workshop Series I: Developing Emotional Intelligence

The entire U.S. Military Academy team is encouraged to register for “Virtual Workshop Series I” being offered by the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Equal Opportunity (ODIEO), during August.

ODIEO, led by Terry Allbritton, its chief diversity officer, was established to be the focal point for West Point Diversity and Inclusion outreach initiatives, projects and plans.

“These types of training opportunities equip participants with the tools to create respectful and positive interactions in the workplace,” Allbritton said.

ODIEO identifies and advocates for diversity and inclusion training and awareness opportunities, as well as organizational training needs in diversity management and inclusiveness.

The upcoming training is being facilitated by Otto Kroeger Associates (OKA), a training, consulting and publishing firm.

The firm has been changing the way people live and work through greater self-awareness and better self-management since 1977. OKA has developed a series of live, interactive workshops that are online, short in duration (1-2 hours), and require no pre-work. The following awareness and skill-building topics are perfect quick-hits for the virtual office or a dispersed team or workplace.

For more details, visit westpoint.edu on each workshop and register to attend on Microsoft Teams. Register now as the capacity for each class is limited to 75 participants per session.