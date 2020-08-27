Army West Point football announces amended 2020 schedule

By Rachel Caton

Army Atletic Communications

Army West Point football announced its amended 2020 football schedule Monday, which currently features 11 games, including eight home games at Michie Stadium.

“We are thrilled to have landed where we have landed,” said Director of Athletics Mike Buddie. “Senior Associate Athletic Director Bob Beretta has been doing the heavy lifting since early April. We have arrived at an awesome slate of games. We kept the two academy games and we are thrilled to have Middle Tennessee State coming up to Michie Stadium on Sept. 5.”

The Black Knights will open up the 2020 slate on Saturday, Sept. 5 versus Middle Tennessee State, the start of what is currently a five-game homestand to open up the season.

The Black Knights will welcome Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 12, followed by a visit from BYU at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 19. The BYU game will be televised on the CBS Television Network.

The Black Knights will welcome Abilene Christian on Oct. 3, followed by The Citadel on Oct. 10.

The first of two true road tests for Army is next at UTSA on Oct. 17.

The Black Knights will then return to Michie Stadium for two, first for an Oct. 24 tilt against Mercer and then the rivalry matchup with Air Force on Nov. 7.

The final true road contest of the year is at Tulane on Nov. 14.

On Nov. 21, the Black Knights will celebrate Senior Day as they welcome Georgia Southern to West Point for the final home game of the year.

The 2020 regular season will be capped off in Philadelphia as the Black Knights take on Navy in the 121st iteration of the famed rivalry game Dec. 12 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Game times and television selections for each game will be released in the future.

Fan attendance for the first two games of the season is expected to be limited to just the Corps of Cadets.

Decisions on fan attendance at future home games will be determined at a later date and communicated as soon as possible.

Schedule is subject to change.