Barry receives award

The American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE) awarded Dr. Brock Barry, Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering professor, with the American Society of Civil Engineers’ 2020 Professional Practice Ethics and Leadership Award. Barry received the award for service and leadership as a civil engineering educator and practitioner. He was also a significant contributor to the ethical practice of engineering, serving his profession and community by inspiring future engineers to technical, professional and ethical excellence. The award consists of engraved commemorative medallion, certificate and complimentary registration for the 2020 ASEE annual conference.