CLS collaborates with universities focused on Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s

The Limbocker Research Group in early 2020. Front row, left to right: Capt. Lam Nguyen, Class of 2023 Cadet Aidan Wright, Class of 2023 Cadet Liam Sasser, 2nd Lt. J. Alex Albright (Class of 2020). Back row, left to right: Class of 2022 Cadet Ryan Kreiser, Class of 2023 Cadet Edward Custy, Maj. Jared Hollows and Dr. Ryan Limbocker. The Limbocker Research Group in early 2020. Front row, left to right: Capt. Lam Nguyen, Class of 2023 Cadet Aidan Wright, Class of 2023 Cadet Liam Sasser, 2nd Lt. J. Alex Albright (Class of 2020). Back row, left to right: Class of 2022 Cadet Ryan Kreiser, Class of 2023 Cadet Edward Custy, Maj. Jared Hollows and Dr. Ryan Limbocker. Class of 2022 Cadet Ryan Kreiser (left) and Class of 2023 Cadet Aidan Wright (right) set up a cell experiment to investigate countermeasures against the toxins innate to Alzheimer’s disease. Courtesy Photos Class of 2022 Cadet Ryan Kreiser (left) and Class of 2023 Cadet Aidan Wright (right) set up a cell experiment to investigate countermeasures against the toxins innate to Alzheimer’s disease. Courtesy Photos

By Dr. Ryan Limbocker

Chemistry and Life Science assistant professor

(Editor’s note: Researchers from the Department of Chemistry and Life Science at the U.S. Military Academy, in collaboration with scientists from the University of Cambridge and the University of Florence, have published two manuscripts this summer that focused on targeting the pathogens of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.)

Dementia is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. The most common origin of this condition is Alzheimer’s disease, which afflicts approximately 50 million people globally, a number predicted to triple to 152 million by 2050 if no treatment is found (Alzheimer’s Disease International, 2015; WHO, 2017; ASHA, 2019).

The onset and progression of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases is highly complex. In these pathologies, it is well characterized that proteins abnormally self-assemble into long and toxic protein tangles in the brain.

During the process by which these tangles form, short-lived intermediates called oligomers are generated. These small, metastable and diffusible aggregates are formed from the incorrect association of several individual units of protein molecules that are very toxic to cells. As such, these small aggregates are thought to play a seminal role in the triggering and spread of protein misfolding diseases.

Despite their importance, it has proven challenging to study oligomers due to their short-lifetimes and low stabilities.

In their first paper, the researchers employed antibodies to study the properties that mediate the toxicity of oligomers related to Alzheimer’s disease (Limbocker et al., International Journal of Molecular Sciences, 2020).

By modifying the characteristics of stabilized oligomers associated with their ability to attack cell membranes of neurons, the scientists were able to characterize important biophysical properties after oligomers were incubated with the antibodies, predict the consequences of these modifications mathematically and prove experimentally the prediction. This work further demonstrates the importance of these biophysical properties in driving oligomer toxicity and shows that antibodies can be valuable tools in studying the toxins inherent to neurodegenerative diseases.

In the second paper, the scientists characterized a unique, potentially therapeutically relevant small molecule called trodusquemine (Limbocker et al., Communications Biology, 2020). By similarly investigating the biophysical properties of the oligomers and their ability to damage cells after their exposure to the small molecule, the researchers were able to show that the predominant means by which the molecule prevents damage caused by the toxins innate to Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and potentially other protein misfolding diseases is by displacing the oligomers from cell membranes.

“These twin studies strengthen our understanding of the behavior of the rogue protein oligomers that kill brain cells, thus increasing our ability to discover effective treatments for neurodegenerative disorders,” Professor Michele Vendruscolo, from University of Cambridge who took part in the study, said.

We are extremely proud of co-authors 2nd Lt. Alex Albright (Class of 2020), Class of 2022 Cadet Ryan Kreiser and Class of 2023 Cadet Aidan Wright, for their excellent scholarship and tireless contributions to both manuscripts.

The impactful research conducted by former and current cadets highlighted in this story is an example of the 80-100 cadets who conduct research each semester with the more than 30 faculty in the Department of Chemistry and Life Science on multi-year research efforts that address important scientific and technological challenges facing the Department of Defense, Department of the Army and society at large within the disciplines of chemistry, biological sciences, chemical engineering and their intersection.

The relevance of the research projects to the Army and society motivates our cadets to dedicate countless hours toward investigating a particular topic. Their research efforts enhance the classroom experience and add depth to their studies in the discipline, alongside allowing them to put into practice critical problem-solving skills that support their academic and professional development.

Their desire to advance the research in their field results in tangible outcomes, including publications in peer-reviewed scientific journals and opportunities to present their research at local and national scientific conferences, which establishes and builds scientific credentials that, in addition to their strong academic records, postures cadets to pursue graduate studies at a later date, compete and win prestigious nationally and internationally recognized scholarships, and earn admittance to top medical schools.

Moreover, faculty and cadet research efforts enhance the intellectual capital of the academy and Army. Therefore, in addition to graduating and commissioning leaders of character, the academy is well postured to address challenging problems that face the Army and the nation through research.