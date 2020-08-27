Corps conducts in-ranks inspection
The Corps of Cadets at the U.S. Military Academy assembled Saturday for an in-ranks inspection. Cadets wore masks and stood socially distanced during the inspection as their uniforms and weapons were checked.
