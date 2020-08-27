Donating blood during COVID-19

A cadet gives blood on the third day of the New York Blood Center's blood drive at Eisenhower Hall Wednesday. (Left) All participants had to answer questions for donor eligibility and get their temperatures taken during the medical screening. A cadet gives blood on the third day of the New York Blood Center's blood drive at Eisenhower Hall Wednesday. (Left) All participants had to answer questions for donor eligibility and get their temperatures taken during the medical screening.

