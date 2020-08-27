Donating blood during COVID-19

A cadet gives blood on the third day of the New York Blood Center's blood drive at Eisenhower Hall Wednesday. (Left) All participants had to answer questions for donor eligibility and get their temperatures taken during the medical screening.
Due to the COVID-19 environment, all blood donors and healthcare workers wore masks during the process. The four-day blood drive runs through today from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on the third and fourth floors of Eisenhower Hall.
Photos by Jorge Garcia/PV