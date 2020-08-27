Peck among most successful women’s tennis coaches at Division I level

Last week, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) dove into the national dual match records to find the top women’s tennis coaches of each division. Mentioned amongst some of the winningest coaches in Division I tennis was Army West Point’s very own head women’s tennis coach Paul Peck. Graphic by Army Athletic Communications Last week, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) dove into the national dual match records to find the top women’s tennis coaches of each division. Mentioned amongst some of the winningest coaches in Division I tennis was Army West Point’s very own head women’s tennis coach Paul Peck. Graphic by Army Athletic Communications

By Erin McNeeley

Army Athletic Communications

Last week, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) dove into the national dual match records to find the top women’s tennis coaches of each division. Mentioned amongst some of the winningest coaches in Division I tennis was Army West Point’s very own head women’s tennis coach Paul Peck. Peck has created a storied past on the West Point campus both as a former officer, major and a coach for the last 25 years.

Peck has led the Army West Point women’s tennis program to unprecedented success as the dominant force in the Patriot League since taking the reins in the spring of 1995.

Peck has managed a winning record every season on the Banks of the Hudson since 1996. He has authored a 476-224 record in his 25 years at the helm of the Army women’s tennis program in addition to 15 Patriot League titles and NCAA tournament appearances.

He has been named the Patriot League Coach of the Year 16 times.

His success at the academy has allowed him to receive national recognition from the ITA, making multiple record lists.

Peck ranks 45th on the all-time top 50 list by percentage with a 68% winning percentage, 20th on the all-time top 50 by victories, 28th on active top 50 by winning percentage and 10th on active top 50 by victories.

“I am extremely humbled to be recognized by the ITA for being selected among the All Time Winningest Coaches for Division I Women’s Tennis. Any success I have had as a coach is because of the efforts of the tremendous players I have been able to work with on the Army Women’s Tennis Team over the years,” Peck said. “I have been blessed to be with the best student athletes and future leaders of our country while coaching at West Point.

“I am so fortunate to have gone on this great journey with our players and assistant coaches and I look forward to our next season,” he added.