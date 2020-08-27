WEST POINT MWR CALENDAR

COMMUNITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

West Point PWOC—COVID-19 Update

The Protestant Women of the Chapel will still be meeting this fall. However, it will look a little different. All groups will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. If you have typically come on Tuesday mornings, please meet at the Cadet Chapel. The regular Thursday night group will continue to meet at the Post Chapel.

Unfortunately, watchcare is still unavailable and communal food/coffee will not be provided. PWOC’s annual Sneak Peak is 7-9 p.m. today at the Cadet Chapel.

Please follow the “West Point PWOC” page for the latest updates as things are constantly changing.

We are thankful that the Lord is providing us a way to fellowship in these times and look forward to seeing you all soon.

West Point-Town of the Highlands Farmers Market

The West Point-Town of the Highlands Farmers Market is open for the 2020 season.

The farmers market takes place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays on Main Street in Highland Falls, across from the West Point Visitors Center.

The farmers market is scheduled to run through October.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the following policies must be rendered: face masks are required, follow designated paths, social distance by staying six-feet apart, no sampling or handling and no lingering/loitering.

However, children 2 years and older are now allowed, but as long as they wear masks.

Boy Scout Troop 23 Returnable Can/Bottle Drive

Help support Boy Scout Troop 23 of West Point by participating in its returnable can/bottle drive.

The Boy Scout Troop is asking residents of West Point to place clean returnable bottles and cans in plastic bags near their front door on Saturday.

Between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Scouts will gather the bags of bottles. The money earned from returning the cans and bottles will help the boys in the troop fund adventures, like summer and high adventure camps.

The troop is asking participants to visit its web site at http://www.westpoint23.mytroop.us and follow the link for the Sign Up Genius. On the Sign Up Genius, the troop will collect physical addresses. The boys will only visit homes that have signed up through its Sign Up Genius.

If you have any questions, reach out to bobbiejo_riley1@yahoo.com or call 254-368-8141.