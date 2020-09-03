Army football adds No. 20 Cincinnati to 2020 schedule

By Rachel Caton

Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point football has added a game at No. 20 Cincinnati Sept. 26, as part of a home-and-home series. The game was announced Aug. 26.

Game one of the series will be at Nippert Stadium this upcoming Sept. 26, while the return game in the series is set for Oct. 4, 2031, at Michie Stadium.

The Bearcats are currently ranked No. 20 in the Preseason AP Poll.

The Black Knights and the Bearcats have met six times in program history and the record is an even 3-3 in those games. The first game was in 1963 at Michie Stadium, a 22-0 victory by the Black Knights. The last meeting between the two clubs was in 2004 at Michie Stadium, where Army won, 48-29.

The game on Sept. 26 will be the first in Cincinnati for the Black Knights since a close 33-29 loss in 2003. UC leads the series 2-1 in contests played at Nippert Stadium.

The addition of the Cincinnati game completes the Black Knights’ 2020 schedule, adding to a previously announced 11-game slate. Game time and TV information will be available at a later date. See page 14 for details.

Currently, Cincinnati will start the 2020 season without fans at Nippert Stadium. The admittance of fans in the stadium later in the season will only be done if it is determined it can be done safely. There is no timeline on such a determination.