Army football announces TV schedule for all eight home games

Game times and TV assignments for all eight of Army West Point's home football contests were announced Aug. 28. Graphic by Army Athletic Communications

By Rachel Caton

Army Athletic Communications

Game times and TV assignments for all eight of Army West Point’s home football contests were announced Aug. 28.

All eight of the games at Michie Stadium in 2020 will be televised nationally either on CBS Television Network or CBS Sports Network.

The Army-Air Force game on Nov. 7 will kickoff at 11:30 a.m. and be broadcast on CBS Television Network.

The six games scheduled to air on CBS Sports Network will all kickoff at 1:30 p.m., including the season opener versus Middle Tennessee State Sept. 5. Additionally, the Oct. 17 contest at UTSA will also be on CBS Sports Network, with kickoff set for 1:30 p.m.

The 121st iteration of the rivalry game versus Navy will also be televised on CBS Television Network at 3 p.m. Dec. 12.

As previously announced, the BYU contest on Sept. 19 will kickoff at 3:30 p.m., on CBS Television Network.

Fan attendance at the first two games of the season, Sept. 5 and Sept. 12, will be limited to just the Corps of Cadets. Attendance at future games will be decided at a later date.