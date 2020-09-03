COVID-19: MWR facility and program updates

The following services are open:

• Army Community Service (ACS)—Open and operational. Leading closet is closed. Call ACS at 845-938-4621.

• Arts & Crafts—Arts & Crafts is open by appointment for framing and gift shop services. Appointments can be made by calling 845-938-4812 and will be available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. There is now an online store at https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac103/wbwsc/westpointrectrac.wsc/wbsearch.html?wbsi=&xxmod=ps&xxsearch=yes.

• Automotive Center—It is open for “Self-Help” patrons and “Fleet Services” only. Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. For complete details, visit https://westpoint.armymwr.com/programs/automotive-center.

• CYS Middle School and Teen Center (Youth Center Bldg. 500)—It is open for authorized DOD youth in grades 6-12. For COVID-19 rules and facility guidelines, visit https://westpoint.armymwr.com/programs/middle-school-teen-center-mst.

• CYS Youth Sports—Fall Youth Sports will commence Sept. 14-Nov. 5. Sports offered are soccer, flag football and the running club. Masks must be worn by all players and spectators. Registration is open until Friday. To register, call Parent Central Service at 845-938-0939/4458. SEE Page 13 for graphic.

• CYS Youth Sports needs coaches for soccer, flag football and the Running Club. The Season runs Sept. 14-Nov. 5. For details, call 845-938-3208. SEE Page 13 for graphic.

• CYS Parent Central Services—It has new expanded appointment hours from 8 a.m.-4 p.m, Monday-Friday for Lee CYS Facility, Bldg. 140. Walk-in registrations will not be facilitated at this time. To schedule an appointment, call 845-938-4458/0939/3969.

• CYS School Age Center Lee Area CYS Facility—It is now offering full Day Care 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday beginning Monday. Register now on militarychildcare.com. For details, call 845-938-8530/0941.

• MWR Fitness Center— Effective immediately, the MWR Fitness Center will be open 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It is open for active duty, DOD civilians, military dependents and retirees. Active duty and DOD civilians only from 5:30-7:30 a.m. Monday-Friday. No visitors, contractors or other categories are allowed at this time. For complete listing of hours of operation and applicable rules, visit https://westpoint.armymwr.com/programs/mwr-fitness-center.

• Lake Frederick Recreation Area, Long Pond Swim Beach and Round Pond Recreation Area—All swimming areas are open. See https://westpoint.armymwr.com/covid19 for hours and details.

• West Point Bowling Center— Lanes are now open at regular hours without reservations needed. Food and Beverage in-house dining is now available with social distancing. In addition, it is open 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday for food delivery and pick up.

• Outdoor Recreation (ODR) equipment checkout/rental—All products in its inventory are for renting. No delivery/set-up/pick-up at this time. All equipment must be picked up at its office. It is offering no contact pickup. Thorough cleaning/disinfecting is completed by staff before issue and at turn-in of each rented item. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday.

• Leisure Travel Services—It is open by appointment only. Call 845-938-3601.

• Morgan Farm—It is open for pet grooming, pet kenneling, horseback riding lessons and horse boarding. For details, call 845-938-3926.

• Stony Child Development Center and School-Age Center—Open to all customers on space available basis. For details, call 845-938-4798.

• West Point Golf Course—It is open for play, however, the driving range is closed due to construction. No clinics, lessons or events for the season. A full menu is now available.

• West Point Club—Now open from 10:30 a.m.–2 p.m. Monday-Friday for lunch at 50% capacity. The Bistro 603 is Grab-N-Go from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday-Friday and Dinner To Go should be ordered by 2 p.m. for pickup between 4–6:30 p.m. (no delivery).

The following services are closed or canceled (until further notice):

• BOSS.

• Adult Intramural Sports.

• Morgan Farm Summer Horseback Riding Camps (lessons still available).

Check the MWR Facebook page for updates at https://www.facebook.com/westpointfmwr.