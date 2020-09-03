Innovative Hacking For Defense (H4D) 3.0 course taught virtually

By Shawn Herndon

Department of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership and the West Point Leadership Center

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven changes in almost every aspect of our daily lives, from how we shop, interact with each other, to how classes are administered in an academic setting. This was especially true this summer at the U.S. Military Academy when 24 cadets from 15 different majors across nine academic departments virtually attended the Hacking for Defense (H4D) course July 1-22.

This innovation course (not cyber hacking) was offered for the first-time ever as a three-credit hour course and was made available to all majors as graduation credit. H4D is part of the West Point Leadership Center, which is “housed” within the Department of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership.

This year’s 3.0 virtual edition was taught utilizing Microsoft Teams by Dr. Eric Lin, Col. Todd Woodruff, both faculty members of the Department of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership, with 75th Innovation Faculty serving as project coaches.

Course objectives included providing an understanding of lean startup, evolution and key parameters, and also enhancing cadets’ abilities to apply critical thinking skills and an analytical framework to future challenges through the performance of oral, written and practical assignments.

“In this course, we learn the lean startup method by doing it. Cadets develop the capacity to learn very quickly — in a matter of days — and it’s fair to say some teams understand problems at a level deeper than the subject matter experts they interviewed,” Lin said.

Hacking for Defense is a national innovation program and is taught primarily as a multidisciplinary graduate level curriculum at multiple prestigious universities (Columbia, Stanford, Duke, Georgetown and Johns Hopkins) and uses Lean Launchpad and Business Model Canvas methodologies to tackle the most pressing DOD problems at entrepreneurial start-up speed.

By leveraging Silicon Valley problem-solving techniques applied to innovation, students are taught to explore the root cause of problems and rapidly iterate through minimum viable products (MVPs) creating long-lasting solutions.

Cadets worked in six multidisciplinary groups of four individuals, and every group had a H4D instructor, an entrepreneur/innovator mentor and a senior DOD customer to help them understand and solve these problems. Teams innovated and interacted with beneficiaries, stakeholders, program managers, warfighters, customers, etc. to rapidly iterate prototypes and produce solutions to sponsors’ needs with real-world impact.

“While this class was much more intensive than I was expecting, I do not regret taking it one bit. In fact, I would like to take this learning experience a step further. Whether working on the same project concept or not, I will seek opportunities to practice the lean startup model,” Class of 2021 Cadet Brock Salgado said.

The six problems the cadets worked on during the course were Communication and Command & Control in Mega-cities, Officer Diversity, Non-lethal drone applications, Biometric and Health Monitoring for front line leaders, Rising Market and Telemedicine for Soldiers and civilians in forward areas at the 68W Medic level. Previous H4D groups have created solutions to problems in virtually every sector of national security.

“In H4D, this isn’t just about learning complex problems. Cadets learn how to work under tremendous pressure, they coalesce as teams, and they learn how to be thought-provoking leaders, not just task leaders,” Lin said. “It’s important, because this experience pushes them to lead when direction is uncertain and when the entire team, leader included, needs to accelerate their collective rate of learning.”

Final deliverables for the course (submitted by team) included full mapping of the knowledge network for the problem, a detailed analysis of the problem that contributed to the sponsor’s understanding and continued work on the problem, and a consultant like executive summary and video of concrete recommendations for robustly tested solutions using the network of subject matter experts.

“This was an amazing and incredibly informative course. I learned a lot over the past 15 days, and I look forward to applying it throughout my career,” a cadet participant said.

What lies ahead for H4D 3.0 at the U.S. Military Academy? Currently, the course is being added as an approved elective for Defense and Strategic Studies majors and if all goes well with the Curriculum Committee review, it should be offered during the next academic year as a full-semester course.