NPM: ‘Disasters don’t wait. Make your plan today’

National Preparedness Month (NPM) is recognized each September to promote family and community disaster planning now and throughout the year. Courtesy Graphic National Preparedness Month (NPM) is recognized each September to promote family and community disaster planning now and throughout the year. Courtesy Graphic

By Thomas Slater

West Point Emergency Preparedness coordinator, U.S. Army Garrison West Point

National Preparedness Month (NPM) is recognized each September to promote family and community disaster planning now and throughout the year.

As our nation continues to respond to COVID-19, there is no better time to be involved this September.

The 2020 NPM theme is “Disasters don’t wait. Make your plan today.”

Tornados, hurricanes, earthquakes, flash flooding and severe winter storms are common occurrences in the Hudson Valley that can often lead to power outages and severe structural damage that can delay access to utilities and public services for days or weeks.

These threats should serve as powerful reminders to all of us that the West Point community is not protected from the outside world. Just as every emergency is local, preparedness starts at home.

We have an obligation to be aware of potential threats to our community and must take steps now to prepare ourselves, our families and our workplace for emergencies.

Throughout the month of September, the U.S. Army Garrison-West Point will be pushing out weekly messages and guidance to assist the community in building their preparedness plans.

Each weekly message centers on a particular subject with links to additional resources.

You can take steps now to help you prepare for an emergency and to cope if one does happen. To help you prepare (see below), we’ve provided step-by-step actions you can take beforehand to protect yourself and others.

For more details, visit https://www.ready.gov/september.

Stay Informed

◊ Know what hazards could affect your area, how to get emergency alerts, and where you would go if directed to evacuate. Utilize “Edge” as your browser.

◊ Check out:

─ https://www.ready.gov/be-informed

─ https://www.acsim.army.mil/readyarmy

─ https://www.westpoint.army.mil/

◊ Register for Alert!

─ Call 845-938-8859 or email USAGWestPoint@usma.army.mil

◊ Register for FEMA’s Mobile Weather App

─ https://www.fema.gov/mobile-app.

Make a Plan

◊ Your family may not be together when a disaster strikes so it is important to plan in advance.

◊ Knowing how to keep in touch and find one another will help your Family stay safe and cope with the confusion and fear that comes when emergencies strike.

◊ Check out:

─ https://emergency.cdc.gov/preparedness/plan/index.asp

─ https://www.ready.gov/make-a-plan

─ http://www.acsim.army.mil/readyarmy/ra_make_a_plan.htm

◊ Don’t forget to rehearse your plan.

Build a Kit

◊ An emergency kit is a collection of basic items you may need in the event of an emergency. These items will be necessary if you will need to shelter-in-place or evacuate. Store supplies in an easy-to-carry containers, such as backpacks or duffle bags.

◊ Keep enough supplies on-hand to last 72 hours

◊ Don’t forget your pets.

◊ Check out:

─ http://survival-mastery.com/skills/camp/the-72-hour-kit.html.

Get Involved

◊ There are many ways you can get involved to help further build a more resilient and prepared West Point community.

◊ Check out:

─ https://www.ready.gov/get-involved

◊ Take a free FEMA preparedness class

─ https://training.fema.gov/emi.aspx

◊ Participate in America’s Prepare-a-thon

─ https://community.fema.gov/

◊ Become a National Weather Service SkyWarn Spotter

─ https://www.weather.gov/skywarn/.